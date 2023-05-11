The growing popularity of generative artificial intelligence spawned a rapidly-expanding marketplace for software developers claiming to revolutionize the way we work and live.

Today, hundreds of new generative AI tools are being launched each month on AI repository sites like Product Hunt and There's An AI For That, with each vowing to be faster, better and more creative than the last - and any human being.

But how did we get here?

When OpenAI released its viral image generator DALL·E 2 in April 2022, only 45 tools with AI capabilities, like the Pratika app that claims to to help non-native speakers learn English with AI assistants, or Voice.AI, an AI-enabled voice changer in real time, debuted at that time.

In November 2022, nearly 240 generative AI tools were released in the same month as the popular ChatGPT seven months ago. That's about eight new tools per day.

In April alone, close to 600 new "capabilities" – what AI repository sites call applications or services – were released or launched by developers and start ups eager to hop into the new AI space. That's close to 20 drops a day.

Building professional resumes. Generating AI avatars for social media profiles. Recording a voiceover as a celebrity. The possibilities – or "capabilities" – are endless.

In this new series, AI Does What?, we explore the how and why behind some not-so-ordinary AI tools that developers created promising to change our lives forever.

Love, Relationships and Human Connections

Tricky boss? Irate partner? Tinder inbox empty no matter what lines you try? NBC's Miguel Estrada delve into three tools that promises to help you do – and say – everything right.

Read the story.

Ep. 2 – Just Automate It

Gone are the days of tapping the space bar until those margins on your resume are just right – NBC's Brad Fosler explores three generative AI tools that helps you work smarter, not harder.

Coming May 17, 2023.

Ep. 3 – Up Your Lifestyle Game

We can't all afford an assistant to help remodel our house, plan our meals or fix our budget. NBC's Fernando Hurtado tries out three AI assistants that promises to be better than the real thing.

Coming May 24, 2023.