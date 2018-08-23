What's Going on With Mysterious 'Uber Codes'?

One day, a mysterious "Uber code" popped up on an NBC producer's phone. Surprised by the unsolicited message, we looked into it and found other Uber customers complaining in online forums. (Published 11 minutes ago)

One day, a mysterious "Uber code" popped up on an NBC producer's phone. Surprised by the unsolicited message, we looked into it and found other Uber customers complaining in online forums.

In Florida: "How can I stop these texts? I am getting one every 2 to 3 minutes. Help I'm going crazy."

Same thing in Connecticut: "What's going on with Uber right now? Been getting spammed every three minutes with verification codes."

And in California: "Uber sending texts with "my Uber code" even though I've deleted my account months ago."

What do the codes mean? Are hackers trying to access accounts? Are Uber customers getting billed for bogus rides?

The short answer is no.

"These codes are sent when someone tries to create an account using your phone number — which is usually a typo or an automated bot trying to create a fake account," an Uber spokesperson in Texas explained.

They also added that consumers are not at risk because "the text is sent to verify the phone number before creating an account." which cannot be created "without first confirming you own the phone number entered in the sign up process."

What should you do if you get one?

Uber told us typing the word "STOP" would prevent getting further texts. So the responds producer tried it.

The ride share company says it is "in the process of updating the copy in these text messages so that it's clearer to consumers what's happening and what they should do" and that "there's no harm is replying stop and the new messages will make that clear."

The responds producer said that it's been a week since she texted "stop" — so far so good.

Uber said it is still exploring other ways to provide consumers with enough details so they can understand what's happening, which is challenging in the space of a text. The company is considering other possible steps to take — which may include linking customers to a website for more information.