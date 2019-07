Twitter Users Across the World Report Outages

If Twitter goes down, who is there to tweet about it?

Twitter appeared to be out for many users Thursday afternoon, with some taking to the social networking company's page on rival site Facebook, Reddit and other places to spread the word.

More than 24,000 users on downdetector.com reported problems accessing Twitter, as of 3:20 p.m. ET. The outage-tracking site's live map showed many parts of the United States, Europe, Japan and parts of South America affected.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a message on Twitter’s status page said. “We will keep you updated on whats happening.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the company had not confirmed its outage with a post on its own Facebook page.

A Twitter spokesperson reiterated in a statement to NBC that the company will post future updates on its own status page.

Last Week, Facebook experienced an outage on its social media platforms, which include Instagram and WhatsApp.