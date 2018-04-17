Travel Apps That Are Actually Useful - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Travel Apps That Are Actually Useful

A few travel apps that stuck out from the pack

    Travel Apps That Are Actually Useful

    Now more than ever your smartphone can become your best travel companion; it's the key to a multitude of apps available on both Apple and Android operating systems.

    Here's a few that stuck out to us:

    Netflix

    This might seem like a no-brainer. Before you leave for your trip, take a few minutes to use the download feature to save shows and movies onto your device. That means you won't have to rely on data to watch them. Just make sure you have enough storage space on your device.

    Eatwith

    This app connects you to locals in more than 130 countries. You can go to dinner parties, food tours and cooking classes.

    Hitlist

    Fill out your bucket list destinations and the app will tell you when flights to these places are so cheap, you just have to go.

    HotelTonight

    This app can help you find discounted rooms at the lowest price possible. It even offers its own loyalty program, which could knock down the price even more.

    GTFO Flights

    You can use this to scan the newest and lowest airfares – a perfect hack for those who have a knack for escaping on a last-minute trip.

