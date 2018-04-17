Travel Apps That Are Actually Useful

Now more than ever your smartphone can become your best travel companion; it's the key to a multitude of apps available on both Apple and Android operating systems.



Here's a few that stuck out to us:



Netflix



This might seem like a no-brainer. Before you leave for your trip, take a few minutes to use the download feature to save shows and movies onto your device. That means you won't have to rely on data to watch them. Just make sure you have enough storage space on your device.



Eatwith



This app connects you to locals in more than 130 countries. You can go to dinner parties, food tours and cooking classes.

Hitlist



Fill out your bucket list destinations and the app will tell you when flights to these places are so cheap, you just have to go.

HotelTonight



This app can help you find discounted rooms at the lowest price possible. It even offers its own loyalty program, which could knock down the price even more.

GTFO Flights



You can use this to scan the newest and lowest airfares – a perfect hack for those who have a knack for escaping on a last-minute trip.

