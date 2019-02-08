Tarrant County Hosts Summit to Talk Future of Transportation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Hosts Summit to Talk Future of Transportation

By Larry Collins

Published 22 minutes ago

    NBC 5

    What to Know

    • Some panelists will discuss self-driving cars and rental bikes and scooters.

    • Another panel will discuss how automation, speed and redesigns in the aviation industry are creating a new golden age of air travel

    Some of the brightest minds in transportation from around the country will gather Friday in Hurst for the Northeast Tarrant Transportation Summit. Every year modern-day transportation trailblazers gather to discuss the future of travel for Tarrant County, Texas and the world.

    The theme this year is "Texas: The Wild, Wild West of Transportation" and the agenda is packed with discussion about projects and plans that could change the face of American transit. Go here to register.

    The summit is from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Hurst Conference Center at 1601 Campus Drive.

    Sessions include:

    The Long (and Short) Riders: Connecting People to the "First and Last Mile" of Transportation

    This panel will focus on how bikes, scooters and self-driving car systems will be used to fill the gap from public transit to destination; helping to solve the "first-mile" and "last-mile" issue.

    The Big Sky: The Future of Air Travel for Goods and Passengers in North Texas

    This panel will provide an overview on how automation, speed and redesign are affecting the aviation industry and creating a new golden age of air travel; one that will revolutionize the way we travel and how products are shipped and delivered.

    Once Upon a Texas Train: An Update on Texas Central Railway

    Texas Central Railway will discuss its progress, footprint in Texas and overall impact not only to the North Texas region, but the entire state.

    A Fistful of Dollars (and Where Did it All Go?): Where Will Funding for Our Roads Come From in the Next Decade?

    This panel will take a look at transportation’s story and why history continues to repeat itself when it comes to finding and securing funding for our roads and the future funding scenario.

