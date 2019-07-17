Reports of Second Google Data Center Coming to Ellis County

The new Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California.

Members of the Red Oak City Council discussed plans July 8 for the building of Ellis County's second Google-owned data center and extended a 10-year tax abatement offer to the California-based company.

Red Oak ISD stated in a Facebook post that the city is the confirmed location of the new data center, which it expects to be built at the intersection of State Highway 342 and Ovilla Road -- about 20 miles south of Dallas.

The Waxahachie Daily Light reported that the city council vote was unanimous, and Google agreed to invest an initial $600 million in the Red Oak facility.

Approved in July 2018, Ellis County’s first Google data center is currently under construction in Midlothian. The city also approved tax abatements to help fund the data center, which will employ around 40 people, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Google has not yet finalized the agreement. The plans discussed on July 8 will be approved at the next city council meeting on Aug. 12.