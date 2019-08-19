Ransomware Attack Targets Local Governments in Texas

At least 20 local governments across Texas have fallen victim to a ransomware attack, state officials said on Friday.

According to the FBI, ransomware extorts victims by encrypting sensitive or personal files. Targets are wide ranged and include home computer users, businesses and government networks.

The Texas Department of Information resources said it is leading efforts to bring affected systems back online with help from the FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety, among other organizations.

A TDIR news release did not state which jurisdictions were affected by the attack, but officials described the majority as being "smaller local governments."

Officials noted the following "best practices" for preventing cyber attacks:

• Do not open suspicious or unexpected links or attachments in emails.

• Hover over hyperlinks in emails to verify they are going to the anticipated site.

• Be aware of malicious actors attempting to impersonate legitimate staff, and check the email sender name against the sender’s email address.

• Use unique strong passwords or pass-phrases for all accounts.

• Do not provide personal or organizational information unless you are certain of the requestor’s authority, identity, and legitimacy.

• Alert your IT staff or supervisor if you have any concerns about the legitimacy of any email, attachment, or link.

• Take advantage of any available cybersecurity awareness training.