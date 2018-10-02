The Duncanville Police Department has partnered with a company called ProtechDNA. The goal is to help police identify stolen items and return them to their rightful owner. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Police Use 'Tech DNA' to Help Track Down Stolen Items

Officers with the Duncanville Police Department are unveiling a new crime-fighting tool that is smaller than a grain of sand and almost naked to the human eye.

The department has partnered with a company called ProtechDNA to help police identify and return stolen items.

Once a property owner registers with ProtechDNA, they are assigned a unique personal “tech DNA code,” and a DNA kit. Inside of the kit are thousands of “micro dots” that are smaller than a spec of glitter. Each dot is almost undetectable to the human eye. Each dot also contains that same DNA code which connects the item to the owner.

Under a magnifying lens and a black light, officers are able to see the code number etched on the tiny dots.

“We’re hoping that this will give someone a way to get their property back and also deter criminals,” said Officer Doug Sisk, who works in the crime prevention unit with the Duncanville Police Department.

The “forensic pen” is another layer of invisible protection. Property owners use the pen to write their code on larger items. The ink can only be seen under black light.

Officers will be passing out 1,000 pens to residents during National Night Out. Residents can also register for the DNA kits for free.