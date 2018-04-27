Lewisville Student Recognized by NASA

A Lewisville student has his head in space, but in an amazing way. Now NASA is recognizing his talents. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Castle Hill Elementary School fifth grader, Krrish Jagatap, is a finalist for a NASA competition. He is one of only 10 students in the nation remaining in the NASA challenge that looks for kids who can find ways to spin off NASA technology into the everyday world.

Jagatap wants to use NASA’s Aerogel to protect oil rigs and stop leaks of natural gas.

The North Texan needs your vote to win the competition.

You can vote once a day until Monday HERE.





