North Richland Hills Police Using Drones to Protect and Serve - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

North Richland Hills Police Using Drones to Protect and Serve

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    North Richland Hills Police Using Drones to Protect and Serve
    NBC 5 News
    North Richland Hills police officers recently unveiled their new fleet of drones: a DJI Mavic and Matrice.

    One local police department is taking its use of aerial technology to new heights.

    North Richland Hills police officers recently unveiled their new fleet of drones: a DJI Mavic and Matrice.

    One drone will specialize in 3D mapping, which will help clear scenes faster and keep officers safe during major traffic accidents. Other cameras are equipped with thermal view, which can help fire fighters search a burning building before going inside.

    Additional applications include: foot pursuits, inspections, and SWAT standoffs.

    Surfer Breaks Record for Largest Wave Ridden by a Woman

    [NATL] Surfer Breaks World Record for Largest Wave Ridden by a Woman

    Maya Gabeira broke a Guinness World Record for the biggest wave ridden by a female surfer when she rode out a 68-foot-high wave in Nazaré, Portugal, on Jan. 18. 

    (Published Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018)

    Officers using the drones have to go through specific training, receive certification and become knowledgeable in FAA standards and regulations.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices