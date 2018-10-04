North Richland Hills police officers recently unveiled their new fleet of drones: a DJI Mavic and Matrice.

One local police department is taking its use of aerial technology to new heights.

One drone will specialize in 3D mapping, which will help clear scenes faster and keep officers safe during major traffic accidents. Other cameras are equipped with thermal view, which can help fire fighters search a burning building before going inside.

Additional applications include: foot pursuits, inspections, and SWAT standoffs.

Officers using the drones have to go through specific training, receive certification and become knowledgeable in FAA standards and regulations.