Leaks, Petitions and Tweets: How Tech Workers Are Starting to Revolt - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Leaks, Petitions and Tweets: How Tech Workers Are Starting to Revolt

In recent months, workers at some of the biggest tech companies have mobilized to push their employers to reconsider some government projects

Published 55 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Host the Event of a Lifetime at the WinStar Convention Center
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File
    This April 5, 2018, file photo shows a sign outside of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

    While tech industry executives are testifying before Congress on Wednesday, their biggest worry may be the protests they face from within their own companies, NBC News reports.

    Tech giants like Amazon and Google have seen unprecedented pushback from their employees regarding the direction their companies are taking and how they interact with the US government. 

    In June, Google said it would not renew a contract with the U.S. Defense Department to analyze drone footage after thousands of employees signed a petition, with some employees even resigning.

    Facebook has seen a number of leaks in recent months, which has led to debates about the appropriateness of leaking company information.

    These incidents have prompted workers and executives to consider the ethical implications of working at companies that are trying to change the world through technology. 

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices