Tech and transportation leaders gathered in Los Angeles Wednesday to discuss the future of urban aviation at the Uber Elevate summit.

The goal is to create a rideshare network that will allow residents to hail a small aircraft the same way Uber users can now use an app to call a car.

Uber's bold plans, which pegged Dallas as the launch location during the inaugural summit in 2017, hopes to have taxis flying over North Texas in just a few years.

At the summit Wednesday, engineering and architecture firms from Dallas and beyond presented their concepts and renderings for vertiports, elevated platforms in urban environments where air taxis would take off and land.



Uber Elevate to Launch in Frisco

A field near The Ford Center in Frisco will turn into a launch pad for "Uber Elevate". The service will initially fly people between this spot in Frisco and D/FW Airport.

(Published Monday, May 7, 2018)

Two Dallas-based companies, Corgan and BOKA Powell, shared their vertiport concepts -- click the links to see more about Corgan's Mega Skyport and BOKA Powell's Skyport.



Meanwhile, NASA and Uber have signed an agreement to explore putting flying taxis in the skies over US cities. NASA said Tuesday that it will begin simulations for so-called "urban air mobility" vehicles that also include delivery drones.