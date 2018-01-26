ICE Gains Access to National License Plate Database: Report

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has finalized a contract that gives the agency access to location-tracking info for license plates across the country, The Verge reported.

The move has fueled concerns by civil liberties groups, especially as the Trump administration homed in on so-called sanctuary cities.

The contract comes after years of internal ICE lobbying and includes some limits on surveillance like audit logs to trace abuse of the system. While the source of the data is not named in the contract, an ICE representative said the data came from Vigilant Solutions, based in Livermore, California.

"Like most other law enforcement agencies, ICE uses information obtained from license plate readers as one tool in support of its investigations," spokesperson Dani Bennett said in a statement to The Verge. "ICE is not seeking to build a license plate reader database, and will not collect nor contribute any data to a national public or private database through this contract."

