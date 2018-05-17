The platform display is seen while doing a product demonstration inside the temporary offices of Sapience Analytics in Frisco. (Andy Jacobsohn/Staff Photographer)

If you glanced at the screen, it probably wouldn’t grab your attention: White space divided into rectangular modules showing pie charts and bar charts in a kind of muted neon color palette that calls to mind an old version of Excel, not a revolutionary piece of tech.

But in a business environment where big data is king, that’s exactly how North Texas-based Sapience Analytics pitches its product.

Executives who showed off the company’s “people analytics” platform on a recent morning say it’s a paradigm-shifting way for white collar employers and employees alike to boost productivity by tracking how much time workers actually spend working — like a Fitbit for your job, only your bosses are using your results to evaluate you.

