Fort Worth's Bell Unveils Air Taxis at CES 2019

Fort Worth-based Bell is showing off a full-scale model of its vertical takeoff and landing air taxi at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.
And North Texans may be able to hail one for a trip across town in the coming years.
Bell on Monday announced its partners in developing the Bell Nexus. One of the first to partner with Uber, Bell says the hybrid-electric air taxi will use six tilting fans to take off and land vertically from a rooftop or launchpad.
It's a key component of Uber's plans to create a rideshare network made up of flying cars.
CNBC reports the Bell Nexus will be launched to and from vertiports around Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles by 2023, with initial testing beginning as early as mid-2020. Uber called the Nexus a "major step in its push to creating "an on-demand Uber Air network," the report said.
Two Dallas-based companies revealed their vertiport, or skyport, concepts at the Uber Elevate summer in May of last year.