Fort Worth Deploys New Fleet of Electric-Assist Bikes - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Deploys New Fleet of Electric-Assist Bikes

Fort Worth is moving into the next phase of its extremely popular bike share program by adding a fleet of new electric-assist bikes across the city

By Larry Collins

Published 19 minutes ago

    NBC 5

    On Monday morning, Fort Worth is moving into the next phase of its extremely popular bike share program by adding a fleet of new electric-assist bikes across the city.

    The electric-assist bicycles have sensors that detect when the rider needs an extra push to get up a steep hill or get moving faster.

    "We wanted to offer riders the opportunity to go a little bit further and a little bit faster," Jennifer Grissom with Fort Worth Ride Sharing said. "We all know how the Texas summer is, so we wanted to offer a little bit of a break on the sweat equity you have to put in when you are riding a bike."

    Grissom said this is the future of bike sharing.

    "You don’t have the emissions, you don’t have the gas costs, the parking," Grissom said. "So, all of the things that we are starting to see as our cities are growing. This helps take care of a lot of those problems."

    There will be a fleet of 50 electric-assist bikes at docking stations across the city.

    "The cost is just the same. Whether you have a day pass or an annual pass or a monthly pass. The fee is no different than the bike share we already have," Grissom said.

    You can find more information on the new bicycles by visiting Fort Worth Bike Sharing.

