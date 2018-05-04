Firepower and Technology at NRA Exhibit Hall

Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other speakers at the National Rifle Association's annual convention, hosted this year at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

A massive show of firepower and technology filled the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center exhibit hall at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting in Dallas.

More than 880 vendors have a big audience with 80,000 NRA members expected to attend the three-day event.

“There’s so much stuff to see here. I’m glad it’s going for a couple of days. I can’t get it all in one day,” said NRA member David Fore.

He tried a new shooting simulator from Ti Training, based in Colorado.

President Donald Trump on Friday linked the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm elections, telling supporters at the National Rifle Association's annual convention that "we've got to get Republicans elected."

“I thought it was amazing,” he said. “I loved the live action of the weapon, the real feel of it.”

Sales Coordinator Ashley Cody said her firm plans a year in advance for NRA meetings.

“It’s a very huge show for us, mainly because the NRA is such a big deal in this industry. So, we’ve been coming to this show for years, since we started in 2007,” Cody said.

One of many new items in the show is a gun that looks like a cell phone from a company called Ideal Conceal.

It folds up to carry in a cell phone size holster and opens to fire two .380 rounds for quick defense.

“The outside was easy to design. The inside took a long time and a lot of money,” said Ideal Conceal CEO Kirk Kjellberg. “A lot of people don’t want to show if they are carrying or not and this is a great way for you to do that.”

The annual meeting is a family event for the Craig and Gretchen Lundeen and their 9-year-old daughter Ellie from Georgia.

Her parents are exhibitors with Project Appleseed, a marksmanship project of the Revolutionary War Veterans Association, a group of historians.

“It gets our name out there. It’s a non-profit group, a group of volunteers that do what we do. It is a big deal for us,” Steve Lundeen said.

Ellie is a sharp shooter! She did away with several make believe space villains at the Ti Training simulator.

“I was trying to destroy that stupid orb,” she said.

The exhibit hall was open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free to NRA Members. Others who wish to visit must join the NRA.