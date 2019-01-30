Facebook Ending Program That Paid Users to Install App to Monitor Their Activity - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Facebook Ending Program That Paid Users to Install App to Monitor Their Activity

Facebook sources said the company would end the program "immediately," pre-empting likely action by Apple on Wednesday

By Dylan Byers

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Facebook Ending Program That Paid Users to Install App to Monitor Their Activity
    Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File
    A Facebook logo pictured on an iPhone screen.

    Facebook will pull a controversial market research program from Apple’s operating system after a report revealed that it likely ran afoul of Apple's data collection policies, Facebook sources told NBC News early Wednesday.

    TechCrunch reported Tuesday afternoon that Facebook had been paying users up to $20 per month to install a 'Facebook Research' app that gave the company the ability to monitor their phone and web activity.

    The app, in place since 2016, was similar to Facebook’s Onavo Protect app, which Apple banned last June after determining that it violated its policies.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices