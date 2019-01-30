Facebook will pull a controversial market research program from Apple’s operating system after a report revealed that it likely ran afoul of Apple's data collection policies, Facebook sources told NBC News early Wednesday.

TechCrunch reported Tuesday afternoon that Facebook had been paying users up to $20 per month to install a 'Facebook Research' app that gave the company the ability to monitor their phone and web activity.

The app, in place since 2016, was similar to Facebook’s Onavo Protect app, which Apple banned last June after determining that it violated its policies.