Whether it’s just for taking really cool pictures or talking about the future of delivering packages at your doorstep, a lot of people are talking about drones.

They're getting cheaper and more of us are buying them.

“We had this big hail storm come through. Check out your property, look at your roof, look at the gutters,” said Don Garland, of Drones Plus in Frisco.

“I used to have this dog and he would bolt out of the house every time we would open the door. And, you know, it’s me getting my car, my wife getting her car, versus just popping up a drone cause he’s generally going to be in the same kind of area,” Garland said.



From seeing which gutters need to be cleaned to racing your friends, drones are more than just a big electronic bee that your kids would lose flying around the neighborhood.

“If it goes out too far, you can hit one button and it’ll return home. It’ll land within a foot of where it took off,” said Garland.

Drones cost several hundred to several thousand dollars based on size and range. It’s an expensive way to find a lost dog, but its pretty fun.

Keep laws and safety in mind as well. You can not use your drone to purposely spy on someone and you shouldn’t fly it over the heads of people who you don’t know.