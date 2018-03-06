Google announced Tuesday that it’s popular Street View feature now covers 11 Disney-operated theme parks from California to Florida.

Some of the destinations in Tuesday’s launch includes Disney Animal Kingdom, Disney Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney Springs, California Adventure, Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, Disney Hollywood Studios, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Visitors can now explore Disney parks ahead of their trip with self-guided tours and better plan their time at one of the crowded parks. Or, take a trip down memory lane and relive that magical Disney vacation.



Google used its Street View Trekker, a 360-degree camera mounted on a backpack, to capture images through walkways and structures.

"We’re all about new fantastic points of view. Today, Street View is going the distance, from California to Florida, to make Disney part of your world,” said Google Street View Program Manager Deanna Yick, in a blog post announcing the launch. "Be our guest at 11 Disney Parks, and with Street View, anything your heart desires will come to you — castles, rides, attractions to infinity and beyond."

To access the new Street View virtual tour, simply search for one of the 11 Disney parks, and once you’ve zoomed in on the area, drag the yellow pegman icon on the lower right corner of your map screen onto an area that becomes highlighted in blue. From there, you’ll be able to pan around and check out the imagery in 360-degrees.

Here is full list of parks and attractions:

Disney Animal Kingdom Park (Orlando, Florida)



Disney Magic Kingdom Park (Orlando, Florida)



Epcot (Orlando, Florida)



Disney Springs – Dining, Retail Locations (Florida)

California Adventures (California)



Disneyland Park (California)

Downtown Disney – Dining, Retail Locations (California)

Disney Hollywood Studios (Orlando Florida)

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (Orlando Florida)

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (Orlando Florida)

ESPN Wide World of Sports (Orlando Florida)