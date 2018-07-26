It's been a year since dockless bikes hit Dallas street. Now, electric scooters are in the mix.
And people don't know how to park them.
Lime is looking to change that with an in-app game that shows a crowd-sourced picture with the question, "was this scooter parked correctly?"
According to its blog, Lime has been asking customers to snap pictures of their scooters before ending their rentals. People can vote anonymously whether it's parked correctly or not.
Have you seen a scooter parked in an odd spot? Send us a picture at iSee@nbcdfw.com.