Dallas-Based App Helps Teens Find Jobs

If you need your lawn mowed, dog walked or just a helping hand around your home, there’s a Dallas-based app for that.

The app called, "Skratch," gives busy teenagers across the state, ages 14 to 20, the opportunity to earn cash while juggling their other responsibilities.

Teens can register on the app and select their preferred job. Individuals or organizations post the jobs they need done, anything from tutoring to cleaning the garage.

The two are connected by the neighborhood and the job they’re looking for.

The creators says it’s about providing a safe space to meet kids right where they are.

"The whole vision of this app was about creating teens as entrepreneurs and allowing them to raise their hand and say I want to work, I’m ambitious," said Skratch Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Bennett. "And we really don’t discriminate on who uses the app. In fact, our dream was that people would discover this and say this is the right thing for today’s teenager. Because quite frankly, teens have always worked and they have a lot of skills -- everything from technical to otherwise. So there’s no barrier to what teens are able to do, it’s just the access that we provide. The easy connectivity."

Bennett says users are screened against the sex offender registry for the state. They also make sure that under the age of 18, mom and dad are tethered to the teen's experience, so they know what their teen is accepting, when their teen arrives and when their teen leaves.

The Skratch app is also available in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Waco. The app was created in 2016, but was just expanded to more than 700 zip codes across the state.

Skratch can be downloaded for free in the app store and on Google Play.