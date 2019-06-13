DFW Airport Mobile App Now Displaying Security Wait Times

Fliers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport now have access to more information to help streamline their travel plans with the addition of security line wait times inside the airport's mobile app.

TSA Security wait times are updated in the DFW Mobile App in real time for all the airport's 16 checkpoints, which makes DFW one of the first airports to display wait time information for specific lanes at each checkpoint.

"DFW customers expect the best when they travel through our airport," said Ken Buchanan, DFW's executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience. “And the more information we can provide, the better equipped the customers are to make the decisions that are most important to them."

The technology utilizes sensors installed at each terminal checkpoint and surrounding areas, according to a Thursday press release from the airport. The sensors track the heat and movement of a person to tell how many people are in line and at what speed they are moving. The data refreshes every minute to provide real-time updates for customers.

DFW introduced TSA Security wait times in December with digital displays in the terminals that indicate the time anticipated for a customer to clear inspection. First launched in 2013, DFW Mobile App has received over 400,000 downloads, which makes it one of the most popular app for airports around the world.

TSA Security wait times are expected to also be made available on their website at the end of the summer.