Cyber Monday to Set New Records

By Ben Russell

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    People are expected to spend $7.8 billion in online commerce Monday. (Published Nov. 26, 2018)

    Cyber Monday 2018 is expected to once again surpass Black Friday sales and set the record for the largest online sales day in history.

    People are expected to spend $7.8 billion in online commerce Monday – up 17 percent from the $6.59 billion spent on Cyber Monday 2017, according to Adobe Analytics, which measures 80 percent of online transactions from 100 major U.S. retailers.

    Increasingly, much of that online shopping happens while people are on the clock at work.

    Nearly two out of three professionals (64 percent) said they plan to shop online from work this holiday season, according to a survey by staffing firm Robert Half Technology. More than one in three workers (36 percent) plan to shop online multiple times a week during the holiday season.

