Cable Customer Returns Equipment, Left With Billing Issue

A North Texas woman says she waited months to have her money returned after returning her Spectrum equipment within the 30 day window.



Deborah and Joanna Maznaritz are mother and daughter. They live together and said cable and internet service is part of their everyday lives. They were looking for better service and heard about Spectrum's 30 Day Money-Back Guarantee program.

Here's how it works:

Spectrum lets you sign up for its services, and if you're not satisfied within the first 30 days, they'll give you your money back. But, you have to return your equipment.

When the ladies weren't satisfied and canceled their service, they returned their cable and internet boxes on time. They had already paid the first month's bill and expected to get their money back, but that didn't happen.



The ladies called Spectrum and were told the check was on the way, but eight months later, nothing.

So they called The NBC 5 Responds team to step in.

We reached out to Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, and here's what it had to say:



"Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention...It appears that when the customer returned their equipment, the account was not disconnected correctly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

We are happy to report that the ladies finally got their money back! Two checks totaling $247.

If you need to return your cable and internet equipment, here are Samantha Chatman's Solutions:

• Check your deadline. Make sure you know how long you have to return it and how much you'll owe if you don't.

• Know where you need to drop it off. Do you need to take it inside or drop it off in a box? Some companies will have you return equipment through the postal service or UPS.

• If you're disabled, ask the company if they can pick it up for you. Spectrum offers this service.

• Consider recording yourself dropping off the equipment.

