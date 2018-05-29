When you enter the address of the new substation, 8755 N Riverside Dr., Fort Worth, Apple Maps takes you to an empty field about a mile away from the actual station.

An issue with Maps on Apple devices is causing some confusion for people trying to find the new Fort Worth Police Department’s North Division station.

North Division Commander Neil Noakes said they are now working with Apple to fix the issue.

“Their engineers are working to fix the problem and we hope to have a resolution very soon,” Noakes said via email. “Thank you again for being proactive and contacting us about this important issue.”

“The last thing we want is for someone to be directed to the wrong location, especially when in need of police assistance,” Noakes added “We want to remind everyone, though, that calling 911 is usually the best option in an emergency since our facility isn’t open to the public 24/7.”

Until it issue is fixed, residents can search for Light of the World Church as a landmark to find the station. The church is across the street.