It is estimated that Americans have $33 billion of unused technology sitting in their homes collecting dust.

A recent survey from Decluttr.com found that the average home has around $264 of old and still-usable technology at home.

Other key findings included:

• Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed have more than two unused cell phones in their home, with majority of those being Apple and Samsung.

• More than 30 percent of those surveyed said they were keeping the phones around as back-up while nearly 30 percent said they were worried about compromising personal information.

• Other unused tech included cameras (40 percent), PCs (25 percent), consoles (10 percent) and other items like iPods, tablets and more (10 percent).

• 32 percent of people did not know they could even trade-in their tech for money.

There are several places where you can go to sell your technology.

The Decluttr app allows you to price your items for estimates to get an idea of what they are selling for before deciding what to do.

The old standard is eBay which still allows you to sell your technology before it depreciates too much.

Used book stores will sometimes buy old video games, movies and CDs at much lower price.

There is also an option to donate the items to an organization and claim it on your taxes.