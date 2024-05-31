Women in STEM: Paige Piskin – XR Designer & Creative Technologist

“Stick to your power”, is Paige Piskin’s advice and foundation when pursuing her career in Augmented Reality development and design. The innovative STEM career unlike any forefront-facing industry such as engineering, math, or science combines a new type of technology by blending visual or auditory information to create a generated experience with the real world.

Augmented reality can be seen anywhere from social media filters to enhancing shopping experiences. Paige became known for her mixed reality art which opened the path for her to work within Fortune 500 companies such as Netflix, and L’Oréal among others. To even getting her first celebrity “collab” with Grimes. When the musician used her filter for the “I’m Dark” music video. “It was surreal” Paige mentions seeing her computer-generated art images being interwoven into a music video. Still, Paige’s objective from the beginning was to dedicate herself to the art of growth.

Paige’s start began in 2009 in marketing, she had dropped out of college and focused on creating. Whether it was makeup looks, or fashion she knew art was her calling. She recalls wanting to pivot, “if you love it, you will make it work.” Paige decided after years to go full on board and without any prior experience she self-taught the art of AR development.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

From that point, it was a natural flow, from creating dramatic filters of characters like Avatar, and Pokémon to creating AR images that artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and many others use.

Through the amounts of brand deals, breaking the mold in the digital world, and stepping up in the tech industry as a woman, Paige thanks her community and the people who opened the doors when launching into the digital design world. Paige notes the: Team Spark Community, Ines alpha, Jeferson Araujo, the creator IcybXXX, Isabelle Palumbo, FFFace.me, and Videorbit studio as her inspiration.

Paige currently is the COO of her creative agency, White Glove Media which specializes in AR, influencer marketing, content creation, and distribution. You can connect with her via her social media pages @paigepiskin or linkedin.com/in/paigepiskin.