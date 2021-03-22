Perot Museum of Nature and Science Now and in a Post Pandemic World

Like all of us, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has been forced to adapt and expand its virtual events and programs. Is this the future of museums?

Jessica Chavez was recently named Chief Learning Officer and I talked to her about the future of learning at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Virtual programs have several advantages for children. The museum can expand their reach to underserved communities and to children who may not live in the Dallas/ Ft. Worth area to visit in person.

Jessica Chavez also has some other exciting news to share. The Museum received nearly a half-million dollars from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as part of the CARES Act Grants. The Perot Museum was only one of only two Texas institutions and eight science museums in the nation to receive one of 68 grants.

Programs coming up at the Museum include a video series launching in May and ‘The Science of Guinness World Records’ traveling exhibition. To keep up with all events and programs the Perot Museum offers go to perotmuseum.org.

Click the video to hear my full conversation with Jessica Chavez.