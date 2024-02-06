Improve your Brain Health this 2024!

The Center for BrainHealth®, part of The University of Texas at Dallas, is dedicated to promoting brain health and enhancing cognitive abilities. In line with their mission, they are proactively focusing on brain gains during the second annual BrainHealth Week, which will take place from February 19-24, 2024.

During this week-long event, individuals will have the opportunity to participate in various activities and programs aimed at training the brain for gains. One such initiative is the 7-day Great Brain Gain text challenge. By simply texting 888-844-8991 participants can embark on a journey to improve their brain health.

Throughout the 7 days, the challenge takers will get simple steps, activities, tips, and must-dos to improve these 7 areas of their brain!

Improve your Focus Increase in AHA moments (moment of realization, inspiration) Reframe your mistakes or challenges Find your brain’s “Prime Time” Improve your memory Spark your curiosity Enhance your mental flexibility

These exercises are designed to stimulate cognitive function and enhance mental agility. By consistently engaging in these activities over the course of seven days, individuals can experience noticeable improvements in their brain health.

Whether you're looking to sharpen your memory, enhance your problem-solving skills, or simply maintain optimal cognitive function as you age, participating in the 7-day Great Brain Gain text challenge can be a valuable step towards achieving your goals.

So, mark your calendars for February 19-24, 2024, and join the Center for BrainHealth® in their efforts to promote brain health and empower individuals to take control of their cognitive well-being.

ABOUT CENTER FOR BRAINHEALTH Center for BrainHealth®, part of The University of Texas at Dallas, is a translational research institute committed to enhancing, preserving, and restoring brain health across the lifespan. Major research areas include the use of functional and structural neuroimaging techniques to better understand the neurobiology supporting cognition and emotion in health and disease. This leading-edge scientific exploration is translated quickly into practical innovations to improve how people think, work and live, empowering people of all ages to unlock their brain potential. Translational innovations build on Strategic Memory Advanced Reasoning Tactics (SMART™), a proprietary methodology developed and tested by BrainHealth researchers and other teams over three decades.