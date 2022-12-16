Zach Wilson to Start for Jets vs. Lions, Mike White Out With Rib Injury

Zach Wilson to start vs. Lions, Mike White out with rib injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New York Jets are making another move at quarterback.

Just three weeks after benching Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White, the Jets will start Wilson in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that team doctors didn't clear White to play.

White suffered the injury last week against the Buffalo Bills. He exited the game twice -- returning both times -- before being taken to the hospital after the 20-12 loss.

Wilson was a healthy scratch over the past three games, but the team is giving him a shot over Joe Flacco for a critical game on Sunday.

White gave the Jets exactly what they were looking for when they benched the struggling Wilson. In three starts, White completed 62% of his passes for 953 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jets went just 1-2 in those games, but the offense was vastly improved compared to Wilson's final starts. In Wilson's last on-field appearance, the Jets managed just three points in a humiliating 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He has 1,279 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven starts this season.

Entering Week 15, the Jets are 7-6 in a three-way tie with the Patriots and Chargers for the final AFC wild card spot. New England currently holds the tiebreaker over both teams due to conference winning percentage over Los Angeles and its head-to-head victories over New York.

The Lions, who have won five of their last six games to improve to 6-7, are also playing for their postseason lives. This trip to the Meadowlands is a must-win game if Detroit hopes to have any chance at the playoffs.

This is a massive -- and perhaps final -- opportunity for Wilson with the Jets. Since being drafted third overall in 2021, the former BYU quarterback hasn't been able to put full games together. There have been flashes, but turnovers and lack of awareness have hindered him.