Young Yankees Fan Meets Aaron Judge After Receiving Home Run Ball

Derek Rodriguez just had a few days he will never forget.

The 9-year-old New York Yankees fan went viral in the Rogers Centre stands on Tuesday after he was handed an Aaron Judge home run ball by Toronto Blue Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. After Lanzillotta’s gesture, the two hugged it out in a heartwarming moment.

“I’m really excited,” Rodriguez told The Athletic. “My dream is to meet Aaron Judge, and well, I’m really happy that I got the ball from his home run.”

On Wednesday, Judge helped make Rodriguez’s dream come true.

Rodriguez got to meet his favorite player in the dugout before the Yankees’ series finale against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

In this case, crying is absolutely allowed in baseball.