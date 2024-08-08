Young North Texas shoe designer shaping future of athletic footwear

A recent college grad is doing his part to improve skaters' performances by making waves in the fashion industry.

His shoe collection is unlike any other. In his Trophy Club home, 23-year-old Jack Winkler shows off footwear that’s structural, thoughtfully designed and all his very own creations.

“It’s kind of a functional artwork,” said Winkler.

The Byron Nelson High School alumnus is just two months post-grad from Savannah College of Art and Design.

“I always knew I wanted to go in the arts and creative space,” he said.

Before even launching his career, he’s making a name for himself in the shoe industry. And already, he’s making a name for himself in the shoe industry.

Last month, Winkler’s revolutionary ‘Paca’ skate shoe hit the market, the first 3D printed shoe specifically designed for skateboarders to be available commercially.

“I see athletes, runners and skaters, in particular, they burn through their shoes a lot faster than the average consumer, so I saw that as a really amazing opportunity to provide them a more harmonious life cycle between skaters and their footwear,” said Winkler.

Perhaps more interesting is how Winkler did it, relying on a virtual reality headset rather than traditional software due to dyslexia.

“It’s almost like a blob of Play-Doh, and then there are little dots that you pull and twist and maneuver to create creases,” said Winkler.

It’s a technology that Winkler said allows him to customize the shoe for each athlete’s foot.

It’s also sustainable, made from a thermoplastic that can be recycled into a brand-new shoe when this one gives out.

And thanks to the 3D printing footwear platform Zellerfeld, it also has the power to launch a 23-year-old designer into the marketplace before his career even begins.

“I think especially as a recent graduate, that was just impossible 10, 15 years ago,” he said.

In four weeks, Winkler said he’s sold about 50 pairs.

But he already has his eyes on the world stage, hoping his shoes will adorn the feet of skateboarders at the 2028 Olympic games.

Until then, he’ll continue creating and shaping the future.

Next, Winkler headed to a summer program with New Balance where he hopes to help re-think design for female athletes' shoes, specifically the WNBA.