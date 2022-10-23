New York Yankees

Yankees Use 2004 Red Sox Highlights as Motivation Ahead of Game 4

The New Yankees turned to something with a little extra power to inspire the 0-3 team ahead of Sunday night’s must-win game – 2004 Red Sox highlights.

By Julia Elbaba

The New York Yankees will literally do anything to win an AL Championship Series game at this point.

The Yankees, who have one more chance to preserve a spot in the World Series after losing the first three games of the series to the Houston Astros, tried a new tactic ahead of Game 4 in the Bronx: watching Red Sox highlights.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the team’s mental skills coach Chad Bohling sent around highlight clips of the 2004 Red Sox, which, of course, was the team that beat the Yankees after suffering a 3-0 deficit and went on to capture the title.

Additionally, ESPN’s Eduardo Perez FaceTimed former Red Sox legend David Ortiz into Boone’s office ahead of Sunday night’s contest. 

If New York doesn’t find a way to bust out of the playoff slump, that will be 13 years without a World Series appearance. 

The Yankees and Astros are set to take Bronx Stadium at 7:07 p.m. ET.

