Yankees ace pitcher Gerrit Cole is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2025 season, NBC New York has learned.

Cole traveled to California on Monday to be seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old right-hander had experienced discomfort following his second spring training outing Thursday.

Boone said in a midgame interview during Monday's exhibition against Detroit that Cole's status was uncertain.

“Back in LA meeting with ElAttrache, just getting all the eyes on it and everyone to weigh in and we'll make the best decision from there,” Boone said.

Cole told reporters on Saturday, including one for MLB.com, that imaging had been distributed, and he was seeking additional input.

“I’ve still got some hope,” he was quoted as saying.

General manager Brian Cashman was quoted by the New York Post on Sunday as saying he was “prepared for the worst.”

Cashman had said Thursday that AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will be sidelined for at least three months because of a strained lat muscle.

“You've got to be able to handle it and deal with it and maneuver,” Boone said. “It's not a death sentence for us by any means, so it’s an opportunity for someone else. And, look, if it is where he does have to go get surgery, hopefully that something, too, that not only serves us well in the long haul instead of like if he’s compromised at all or in a tough situation. The reality is Gerrit still has a lot of pitching in front of him in his career and pitching with the Yankees and we want that to be as successful as it’s been already.”

Cole signed a $324 million, nine-year contract before the 2020 season.

After winning the 2023 AL Cy Young Award, the six-time All-Star met last March with ElAttrache, the Dodgers' head team physician.

Cole didn’t make his first big league start last year until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts, and then was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

He exercised his right to opt out of his contract on the third day after the World Series, giving up $144 million over four years and starting a two-day window for the team to void the opt by adding a $36 million salary for 2029. New York decided not to add the year, and Cole then elected to keep his contract.

Cole is 153-80 with a 3.18 ERA in 12 seasons for Pittsburgh (2013-17), Houston (2018-19) and the Yankees (2020-24).

Max Fried now heads a rotation that includes Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman. Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco are among the options for a fifth starter