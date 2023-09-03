Wyoming converts on 4th down and 2-point conversion to upset visiting Texas Tech in 2OT

Andrew Peasley completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg on a fourth-and-7, and running back Sam Scott punched in the 2-point conversion as Wyoming stunned Texas Tech 35-33 in double-overtime on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Tyler Shough, who finished with 338 yards passing and three touchdowns, had given the Red Raiders a 33-27 lead after finding Jerand Bradley for a 15-yard score, but the senior quarterback’s conversion pass failed.

Scott’s walk-off score sent the crowd of 26,450 pouring onto the field late Saturday following a game that was delayed for 78 minutes due to a lightning storm that moved through Laramie.

Peasley, who limped off the field at the end of regulation after absorbing a big hit by nose tackle Jaylon Hutchings, ran for a 5-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime.

“Andrew Peasley is as tough as boot leather,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said. “As much as he got hit, he kept hanging in there.”

Tahj Brooks answered for Texas Tech with a 6-yard touchdown run on third-and-2 to force a second overtime.

The Red Raiders stormed out to a quick 17-0 lead with the help of fumbles by Wyoming running backs Jamari Ferrell and D.Q. James.

John Hoyland, who was voted to the preseason AP All-American second team, booted a career-long 56-yard field goal to stop the bleeding for the Cowboys and start a 20-0 run.

Shough was intercepted by Wrook Brown moments later, which led to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to fullback Caleb Driskill to make the score 17-10 with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter.

Scott converted a fourth-and-2 and then broke free for a 17-yard touchdown run to tie the score 17-17 in the third quarter. Wyoming’s offense kept Shough and Co. on the sideline with the 13-play, 76-yard drive that chewed 7:31 off the clock.

“It meant the world to me,” Scott said of being asked by the coaches to switch from linebacker to running back. “Finding my place and being able to show up for this game and show up at the end there is just a dream come true.”

A promising Red Raiders drive stalled just shy of the red zone, and a 40-yard field goal try by Gino Garcia was blocked by defensive tackle Gavin Meyer to keep the score tied entering the fourth quarter.

Garcia regrouped and tied the score 20-20 with 41 seconds left in regulation.

“Really frustrated for the guys in that locker room,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said after falling to 1-5 in road games with the Red Raiders. “I thought we came out and started really fast and then we allowed them to get back in the game. Hat’s off to Wyoming for playing so hard and playing into overtime.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: The Cowboys, picked sixth in the Mountain West, appear to be a contender in the conference after upsetting a Big 12 opponent in the opener.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders entered the season with high expectations after beating Oklahoma and Texas in the same season for the first time in 2022. Don’t look for Texas Tech to schedule any more road games against Group of Five opponents.

POLL IMPICATIONS

The Red Raiders, who were the one spot outside the preseason AP top-25, won’t be ranked after failing to escape Laramie with the win.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: Plays host to Portland State, which lost 81-7 at No. 15 Oregon, on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Plays host to the Ducks, Shough’s former team, on Saturday.