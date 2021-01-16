DallasNews.com

WWE Will Return to AT&T Stadium in 2022 for WrestleMania 38

By Joey Hayden | The Dallas Morning News

The biggest show in professional wrestling is making its return to North Texas.

World Wrestling Entertainment has informed The Dallas Morning News that AT&T Stadium will be one of its next three WrestleMania host sites with the return to Arlington happening on April 3, 2022 for WrestleMania 38.

“We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32,” said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.

