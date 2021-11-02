World Series

World Series TV Viewers for Braves-Astros Up 37% for Game 3

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Three
Todd Kirkland

Television ratings are up for the World Series along with its return to its usual format with games in each team’s city.

Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over visiting Houston in Game 3 on Friday drew a 6.1 rating, 16 share and 11,232,000 viewers on FOX. That was up 37% from 8,210,000 viewers for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 last year, played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, due to the pandemic.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This year’s Game 3 drew 11,471,000 viewers combined on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX digital streams.

The Braves’ win drew a 26.3 rating and 48 share in the Atlanta market, and 24.2 rating and 49 share in the Houston market.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cedar Hill ISD 4 hours ago

Cedar Hill High School Band Marches Into Spotlight

NBA 16 hours ago

Ranking the 10 Best NBA City Edition Uniforms for 2021-22 Season

Atlanta’s 3-2 win in Game 4 on Saturday received a 7.2 overnight rating and 16 share from metered markets on FOX and Houston’s 9-5 win on Sunday night, in which the Astros overcame a four-run, first-inning deficit against Atlanta, drew a 9.1 overnight rating and 19 share from metered markets.

National ratings will be available later this week.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

World SeriesMLBHouston AstrosAtlanta Braves
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us