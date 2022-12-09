FIFA

Tracking Every Penalty Shootout From the 2022 World Cup

Four games have been decided by penalty kicks so far at the World Cup in Qatar

By Logan Reardon

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Nothing is more stressful than penalty kicks -- that goes for players, coaches and fans.

One shot or save can decide your fate, and it all comes down to the goalkeeper guessing which way to jump.

There's already been a record-tying four games decided in penalty shootouts at the 2022 World Cup so far -- including the first two quarterfinal matches. There were also four shootouts at the World Cup in 1990, 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Here's a look at every game that ended in penalty kicks so far:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Round of 16: Croatia 1 (3), Japan 1 (1)

In a tightly-contested matchup, Croatia and Japan entered penalty kicks with one goal apiece in the first 120 minutes. Nikola Vlašić, Marcelo Brozović and Mario Pašalić scored in the shootout, but Croatia's Dominik Livaković was the star. The goalkeeper saved Japan's first, second and fourth attempts to send the Vatreni into the quarterfinals.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

Argentina 7 mins ago

‘He Needs to Keep His Mouth Shut': Argentina Goalkeeper on Netherlands Manager

FIFA 46 mins ago

Was Matchday 18 the Craziest Day in FIFA World Cup History?

Round of 16: Morocco 0 (3), Spain 0 (0)

Spain was eliminated on PKs in the round of 16 in 2018, and history repeated itself in Qatar. This time it was even worse, though, as the European nation went scoreless on three shots after a 0-0 draw through 120 minutes. Yassine Bounou was the star in net for the Atlas Lions, while Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi scored to punch Morocco's trip to the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinals: Croatia 1 (4), Brazil 1 (2)

Another game, another shootout win for Croatia. Livaković was the savior yet again for the Vatreni, stopping the World Cup favorite Brazil on two of four attempts. Croatia nearly didn't make it to PKs in this one -- it took a goal in the 117th minute to force the shootout. But once they were there, the Croatians seized the opportunity to advance to a second straight semifinal.

Quarterfinals: Argentina 2 (4), Netherlands 2 (3)

Just hours after Croatia and Brazil's PK battle, Argentina and the Netherlands had one of their own. The Dutch forced extra time with a miracle score in the 11th minute of stoppage time before two scoreless 15-minute periods. In the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez had two brilliant opening saves to set the tone. From there, Argentina scored on four of its five shots to seal the victory.

This article tagged under:

FIFABrazilArgentina
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us