North Texas Soccer Fans Gather to Watch U.S. Men's National Team in World Cup

At Crossbar in Richardson, the soccer field was turned into a picnic area with a big screen projection of World Cup soccer.

"This happens once every four years, so it's kind of the biggest thing that happens in the soccer community," Crossbar co-owner Preston Osborn said. "If you want to really see what it's like and see why everyone is so passionate about it, now is the best time."

The USMNT took on Wales at 1 p.m. with fans craning their necks to a number of screens to watch.

"In Ireland, the country stops, so it was like a national holiday when teams would play," said Stephen Warren, who lived in Plano but is originally from Ireland. "It's kind of reminiscent of that environment; excitement about each game."

"I like soccer because you get to be with your friends," 9-year-old Ben Pham said on a break from kicking around the ball with his 8-year-old friend, Eli Latham. "It's teamwork, and it's very competitive."

At that moment, the USMNT scored a goal and the crowd cheered.

"They scored a goal, they scored a goal," Pham and Latham said smiling.

In Monday's match, USA and Wales finished in a 1-1 draw. USA faces England on Friday. The owners of Crossbar, who are from the U.S. and England, have a friendly bet.

"The loser had to stand on goal and get pelted with soccer balls," Osborn said. "So I'm highly motivated for us to beat England this Friday!"



