How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar.

Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.

The country’s World Cup journey will begin in Group G against a potential darkhorse in Serbia. Though it has not made it past the group stage since 1998, Serbia came in at No. 21 in the final FIFA rankings and features a roster with talent that plays for clubs across Europe.

Brazil and Serbia have recent World Cup history with one another. The two sides squared off in Group E at the 2018 tournament in Russia and a 2-0 Brazil victory kept Serbia from advancing.

This time around, a win for Brazil could mark the start of a potential championship run, while even one point for Serbia could be the difference between the knockout stage and elimination.

Here is everything to know about the Group G match between Brazil and Serbia:

When is Brazil vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Brazil and Serbia will face off on Thursday, Nov. 24, making it one of four Thanksgiving Day fixtures in Qatar.

Telemundo Deportes President Ray Warren talks about the plan to celebrate Thanksgiving in some way in Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What time is Brazil vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 2 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local time) at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Brazil vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app or on Peacock (Spanish).

Who are the players to watch in Brazil vs. Serbia?

Brazil boasts some of the best top-end talent of any squad in Qatar. Neymar is the headliner, but the PSG star is joined by other elite attackers. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Rodrygo (Real Madrid) and Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) are among the nine forwards on Brazil’s 26-man roster.

The team’s talent isn’t limited to the forward group. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle) and Casemiro (Manchester United) are set to shine in the midfield, Thiago Silva (Chelsea) and Marquinhos (PSG) are notable defenders and Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City) give Brazil strong options in net.

Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) and Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) will be among the primary scoring options for Serbia. Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio) will offer some versatility across the field, while 6-foot-5 Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina) will be tasked with slowing down Brazil’s offensive firepower.