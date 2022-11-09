The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a couple of weeks away and fans are counting down the days to the world's biggest soccer tournament.

The tournament, which starts on Nov. 20, has been 12 years in the making and it's every soccer fan's dream to be able to watch the World Cup in person -- some will be able to do just that. The Middle Eastern nation is the first Arab country to be handed hosting duties for the competition, and fans have already begun digging into their accounts to purchase a ticket to the spectacular show.

Fans were advised to purchase their tickets in advance with the “Last-Minute Sales Phase “ currently underway. But some are still unsure of how they will be able to get hold of tickets.

So, here's everything you need to know about the purchasing process and how much match seats will cost:

How much are the 2022 World Cup tickets?

Ticket prices will vary based on the game and what category for which you will be purchasing your tickets.

What are the ticket categories for the 2022 World Cup?

Tickets to attend the World Cup in Qatar have been divided into four categories:

Category 1 is the highest-priced ticket and is located in prime areas within the stadium.

Category 2 and Category 3 are tickets that are placed in seating areas within the stadium that offers a less optimal view of the action.

Category 4 is tickets within the stadium that are reserved exclusively for residents of Qatar.

According to the FIFA website, "A resident of Qatar refers to any individual legally residing on a permanent or temporary basis in Qatar, including Qatari nationals and nationals of other countries. This may include, for example, individuals who permanently live in Qatar or individuals who are legally authorized to work in Qatar.

"If you are a resident of Qatar, please make sure to declare this during the ticket application process. Proof of your Qatar residency may be required to purchase certain tickets."

FIFA is also offering a dedicated amount of tickets that will be allocated to disabled people and people with limited mobility, "these are called 'Accessibility Tickets.'"

Where can I purchase 2022 World Cup tickets?

Tickets have been made available for purchase on FIFA’s ticket portal site. You will have to create an account on the site where you will be asked to confirm your address, nationality, etc. Based on demand, tickets could possibly be sold up until the tournament begins.

Third-party sites, like Seat Pick, also have available tickets for purchase.

What is the cheapest and most expensive 2022 World Cup ticket?

Tickets to the 2022 World Cup matches are surprisingly affordable for the earlier stages, with the Final match having a pricier ticket amount. Here’s a look at what the average ticket costs per round and category, according to SportingNews: