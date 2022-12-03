Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1

Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat.

In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.

Prior to this goal, Argentina’s Julián Álvarez scored in the 57th minute to increase the Blue and White’s lead to 2-0.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And before that, Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored the match’s first goal in the 34th minute.

A win for either side would put them in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands.