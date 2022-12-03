Australia

Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1

Australia is brought back to life in the second half

By Kristen Conti

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat.

In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez. 

Prior to this goal, Argentina’s Julián Álvarez scored in the 57th minute to increase the Blue and White’s lead to 2-0. 

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And before that, Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored the match’s first goal in the 34th minute.

A win for either side would put them in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

FIFA 11 hours ago

Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

soccer 14 hours ago

World Cup Hat Tricks: How Many Times Has a Player Netted Three Goals in a Game?

This article tagged under:

Australia
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us