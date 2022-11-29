Harry Kane

England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup

Harry Kane is the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham's three assists in 2002.

By Julia Elbaba

Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three.

The historic milestone by the star forward took place in the 51st minute of the Wales-England game when Kane came down on the right side with a crossover to Phil Foden for the goal.

Overall Beckham sits fifth for all time most assists at World Cups, accumulating six assists over three finals (1998, 2002, 2006).

Kane and England went on to defeat Wales 3-0 on Tuesday and advanced to the 2022 World Cup knockout stage.

Who has the most assists in World Cup history?

The players with the most assists in World Cup history are as follows:

  1. Argentina's Diego Maradona - 8
  2. Germany's Pierre Littbarski - 7
  3. Poland's Grzegorz Lato - 7
  4. Italy's Francesco Totti - 6
  5. David Beckham - 6

