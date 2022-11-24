Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup

It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show.

Ronaldo teared up during the playing of the Portuguese national anthem prior to his team’s 2022 World Cup opener against Ghana.

Two days ago, Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club. That decision came following an explosive interview in which he criticized the club, manager Erik ten Hag and more.

While his club future is uncertain, Ronaldo is back on the World Cup stage as Portugal’s captain. He has a chance to make tournament history as the first player to score in five separate World Cups.

Ronaldo and Portugal entered halftime against Ghana locked into a 0-0 tie.