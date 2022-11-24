Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup

The Portuguese star had his contract with Manchester United terminated earlier in the week

By Max Molski

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo

It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show.

Ronaldo teared up during the playing of the Portuguese national anthem prior to his team’s 2022 World Cup opener against Ghana. 

Two days ago, Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to terminate his contract with the club. That decision came following an explosive interview in which he criticized the club, manager Erik ten Hag and more.

While his club future is uncertain, Ronaldo is back on the World Cup stage as Portugal’s captain. He has a chance to make tournament history as the first player to score in five separate World Cups.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Ronaldo and Portugal entered halftime against Ghana locked into a 0-0 tie.

This article tagged under:

Cristiano Ronaldo
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us