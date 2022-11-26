Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia

Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar.

The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd minute of their Group D match on Saturday off a header from Mitchell Duke.

Craig Goodwin, Australia’s lone goalscorer against France on Tuesday, attempted to send a cross into the box before it took a deflection. The ricochet went right in Duke’s direction, and the forward put the header in perfect position to get it past Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

To make the moment even more special, Duke did a special celebration for his son, Jaxson, who flashed a “J” back at his father from the stands.

With the tally, Duke now has nine goals in 23 international appearances.

If the result holds, Australia would vault into second place in the Group D table with three points. The Aussies’ Group D finale will be played on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET against Denmark, who tied Tunisia in its opener and will battle France at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.