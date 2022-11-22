5 Things to Know About Paulo Dybala

One of the world’s best left-footed players is coming to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Versatile forward and attacking midfielder Paulo Dybala is set to bolster Argentina’s offense in Qatar, which will be one of the biggest moments of his career.

The 28-year-old came up through Instituto’s academy and made his senior debut for the Argentinian club in 2011. He played just a year there before gaining European attention, moving to Serie A side Palermo.

He broke out for the Rosanero in the 2014-15 campaign after scoring 10 times in the first half of the season, which eventually attracted the attention of one of the biggest clubs in Italy and his international team. Later in 2015, he was signed by Juventus and made his international debut in 2015 during a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match where he replaced Carlos Tevez off the bench.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Since then, Dybala has logged 34 caps with his country and found the net 82 times in 210 league appearances for Juventus. But just this summer, Dybala’s time playing for La Vecchia Signora came to an end. He went through a poor run of form and did not renew his contract, but he stayed in Serie A as José Mourinho and Roma signed him on a free transfer.

As Dybala looks to make an impact for Argentina in Qatar, here are five things you should know about him:

Dybala’s nickname is “La Joya”

“La Joya,” or “the Jewel,” is Dybala’s nickname. It was started by an Argentine journalist who saw the potential in the player and considered him a diamond in the rough after watching his development as a youth.

Dybala is the youngest goal scorer in the Primera División

As aforementioned, Dybala made his debut for Instituto. He was 17 years old when he stepped onto the pitch and topped Mario Kempe’s record as the youngest player to score a goal in the league. He netted 17 goals in 38 appearances in his lone season there.

Dybala ranks as Juventus’ ninth-highest goal scorer

Alessandro Del Piero, Giampiero Boniperti, Roberto Bettega. Those are the top three goal scorers in Juventus’ history, and Dybala finds himself in great company. Dybala scored 115 goals during his seven-year stint with the club, including the 82 league goals mentioned above. He is tied with Roberto Baggio. who played for Juventus from 1990-1995, for ninth all-time.

Dybala could’ve represented Poland or Italy

Imagine Dybala in Poland’s red and white uniforms or Italy’s blue and white. Those color combinations could’ve happened, as Dybala’s family heritage would’ve allowed him to suit up for those nations. However, he always saw himself as an Argentine and dreamed of representing La Albiceleste, the White and Sky Blues.

Dybala’s signature celebration simulates a gladiator mask

Dybala’s signature goal celebration sees him cover his mouth with his thumb and an extended index finger, which is meant to simulate a gladiator mask. We could be seeing those gladiator vibes in Qatar.