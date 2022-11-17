15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun.

The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning.

With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck that reflects all the dedication they put into the sport each day.

Let’s see just how big these paychecks are. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, here are the 15 richest players that will be competing:

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

15. Son Heung-min, South Korea

Net worth: $20 million | Yearly salary: $6 million | Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC | Age: 29

14. Christian Pulisic, USA

Net worth: $34 million | Yearly salary: $7.1 million | Team: Chelsea | Age: 24

T-12. Paulo Dybala, Argentina

Net worth: $40 million | Yearly salary: $6 million | Team: AS Roma | Age: 28

T-12. Harry Kane, England

Net worth: $40 million | Yearly salary: $18 million | Team: Tottenham Hotspurs FC | Age: 29

11. Antoine Griezmann, France

Net worth: $60 million | Yearly salary: $18.2 million | Team: Atlético Madrid | Age: 31

10. Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

Net worth: $61.8 million | Yearly salary: $11.4 million | Team: Liverpool | Age: 30

9. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Net worth: $67 million | Yearly salary: $16.9 | Team: Chelsea | Age: 29 |

8. Karim Benzema, France

Net worth: $70 million | Yearly salary: $14.3 million | Team: Real Madrid FC | Age: 34

7. Luka Modric, Croatia

Net worth: $75 million | Yearly salary: $14.3 million | Team: Real Madrid | Age: 36

6. Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium

Net worth: $123.5 million | Yearly salary: $20.8 million | Team: Manchester City FC | Age: 30

5. Gareth Bale, Wales

Net worth: $145 million | Yearly salary: $33 million | Team: Los Angeles FC | Age: 33

4. Kylian Mbappe, France

Net worth: $150 million | Yearly salary: $53 million | Team: Paris Saint-Germain FC | Age: 23

3. Neymar, Brazil

Net worth: $200 million | Yearly salary: $78 million | Team: Paris Saint-Germain | Age: 30

2. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Net worth: $500 million | Yearly salary: $70 million | Team: Manchester United FC | Age: 37

1. Lionel Messi, Argentina

Net worth: $600 million | Yearly salary: $75 million | Team: Paris Saint-Germain FC | Age: 35