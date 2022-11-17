15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun.
The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning.
With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck that reflects all the dedication they put into the sport each day.
Let’s see just how big these paychecks are. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, here are the 15 richest players that will be competing:
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
15. Son Heung-min, South Korea
Net worth: $20 million | Yearly salary: $6 million | Team: Tottenham Hotspur FC | Age: 29
14. Christian Pulisic, USA
World Cup 2022
Coverage of the 2022 World Cup
Net worth: $34 million | Yearly salary: $7.1 million | Team: Chelsea | Age: 24
T-12. Paulo Dybala, Argentina
Net worth: $40 million | Yearly salary: $6 million | Team: AS Roma | Age: 28
T-12. Harry Kane, England
Net worth: $40 million | Yearly salary: $18 million | Team: Tottenham Hotspurs FC | Age: 29
11. Antoine Griezmann, France
Net worth: $60 million | Yearly salary: $18.2 million | Team: Atlético Madrid | Age: 31
10. Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands
Net worth: $61.8 million | Yearly salary: $11.4 million | Team: Liverpool | Age: 30
9. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium
Net worth: $67 million | Yearly salary: $16.9 | Team: Chelsea | Age: 29 |
8. Karim Benzema, France
Net worth: $70 million | Yearly salary: $14.3 million | Team: Real Madrid FC | Age: 34
7. Luka Modric, Croatia
Net worth: $75 million | Yearly salary: $14.3 million | Team: Real Madrid | Age: 36
6. Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium
Net worth: $123.5 million | Yearly salary: $20.8 million | Team: Manchester City FC | Age: 30
5. Gareth Bale, Wales
Net worth: $145 million | Yearly salary: $33 million | Team: Los Angeles FC | Age: 33
4. Kylian Mbappe, France
Net worth: $150 million | Yearly salary: $53 million | Team: Paris Saint-Germain FC | Age: 23
3. Neymar, Brazil
Net worth: $200 million | Yearly salary: $78 million | Team: Paris Saint-Germain | Age: 30
2. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Net worth: $500 million | Yearly salary: $70 million | Team: Manchester United FC | Age: 37
1. Lionel Messi, Argentina
Net worth: $600 million | Yearly salary: $75 million | Team: Paris Saint-Germain FC | Age: 35