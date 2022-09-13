Wolverhampton Introduces Diego Costa With Pack of Actual Wolves

Diego Costa is the newest member of a wolfpack...literally.

The former Chelsea striker signed with the Wolverhampton Wolves of the Premier League on Monday, and the team announced his arrival with a movie-trailer-like video of Costa and three actual wolves.

In the video, Costa appears in a darkened concourse wearing a yellow Wolverhampton jersey while holding chain leashes attached to the barking wolves.

“I was scared to death," Costa said of filming the announcement video. "Holding that chain I kept thinking, ‘What if this wolf thinks about jumping on top of me?’ and then the three of them did."

The 33-year-old Spanish Brazilian completed a free transfer and reached a short-term deal that will keep him with the Wolves through the remainder of the season. Costa had been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.

Costa first played in the Premier League from 2014 to 2017, tallying 52 goals in 89 games and winning titles in 2015 and 2017.

The Wolves, who lost striker Sasa Kalajdzic to a knee injury in his debut on Saturday, have won just one of their first six games. But before Costa joins the team on the field, he joined other wolves for a video shoot.

"Those were wolves, not dogs," Costa said. "It was a cool experience but not a very comfortable one. I have five dogs, but they’re not wolves!”