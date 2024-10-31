WNBA coaching tracker: Seven teams with vacancies after 2024 season

The WNBA coaching carousel is spinning like never before.
Following a 2024 season filled with historic firsts, more than half the league's teams moved on from their head coach.
While all four non-playoff teams parted with their head coaches, other contenders and rising teams also decided to make a change. Notably, the Indiana Fever fired Christie Sides after Caitlin Clark's rookie season and the Connecticut Sun split with Stephanie White after a semifinal exit.
Which WNBA teams have head coaching openings? Let's break it down.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Which WNBA teams have head coaching vacancies?
Seven of the WNBA's 13 teams for 2025 do not have a head coach.
Here's a look at those organizations and their former head coaches:
- Atlanta Dream: Tanisha Wright
- Chicago Sky: Teresa Weatherspoon
- Connecticut Sun: Stephanie White
- Dallas Wings: Latricia Trammell
- Indiana Fever: Christie Sides
- Los Angeles Sparks: Curt Miller
- Washington Mystics: Eric Thibault
Which WNBA teams have hired a head coach this offseason?
None of the seven teams that moved on from their 2024 head coach have hired a new one yet.
Which WNBA teams kept their head coach?
Only five head coaches kept their job following the 2024 season. One other coach will join the group, as well, after being hired for the WNBA's newest expansion team in the Bay Area.
- Golden State Valkyries: Natalie Nakase
- Las Vegas Aces: Becky Hammon
- Minnesota Lynx: Cheryl Reeve
- New York Liberty: Sandy Brondello
- Phoenix Mercury: Nate Tibbetts
- Seattle Storm: Noelle Quinn